Seth Rollins Reveals What He Regrets About His Reaction to CM Punk's WWE Return

CM Punk is once again a WWE superstar, and not everyone is too pleased about it. After "Cult of Personality" echoed throughout the Allstate Arena and Punk made his way through the entrance tunnel, fan cameras caught WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins having an expletive-filled outburst at ringside. Rollins could be seen cursing and flipping Punk off as commentators Michael Cole and Corey Graves held him back. While that tirade was not shown on WWE programming, Rollins would go on to address it at both a WWE live event and WWE Monday Night Raw, quickly reminding audiences that he is not a fan of Punk.

Seth Rollins Has a "Regret" About CM Punk Reaction

(Photo: WWE)

The Visionary let his emotions get the better of him.

Speaking on the SI Media podcast, Rollins noted he regrets dropping f-bombs and throwing up the middle finger during CM Punk's WWE Survivor Series return.

"I regret that part of it because I do take my responsibility for our younger audience seriously," Rollins explained. "That part of it, to go too far, I wish I would have handled myself with a little more composure. I can't take it back. I can apologize to our younger audience and their families if I offended anybody. It was what it was, a moment in time."

While recent reports have indicated that the competitors inside War Games, the WWE Survivor Series main event, were notified of Punk's return before the match started, Rollins pleads the fifth.

"When I heard his music at Survivor Series," Rollins responded when asked when he found out about Punk's return. "Upon reflection, it's easy to understand why something like that would be kept as close to the vest as possible. I understand why very few people knew what was going on that day, but in the moment I was extremely emotional. In the moment, after everything we had been through, and everything the company had been through with that particular person as well, and then the night itself, Randy Orton's return, all of it, it was a very emotional moment for me. Obviously, if you have any amount of social media, you saw how I reacted in the moment. It was a very raw, real, emotional response for me. Did I go too far? Maybe. It was what it was. I can't take it back."

Punk makes his first WWE SmackDown appearance in nearly ten years tonight at 8 PM ET on FOX.