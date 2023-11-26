Watch a Furious Seth Rollins Yell at CM Punk During WWE Survivor Series Return

It didn't take long for CM Punk's return to WWE to cause shockwaves, and that includes from within WWE itself. Punk made his long-awaited return to WWE at tonight's Survivor Series WarGames premium live event, and the return closed out the on-camera portion of the event. For those who were at the show live that was not the case however, as footage has started to make its way online showing what took place off television, and one video shows an irate Seth Rollins, who can be seen yelling f*** you at Punk and being held back by other superstars and WWE personnel (via @KingLily_).

The footage shows Rollins standing outside of the WarGames cage during Punk's entrance, and Rollins is giving him the middle finger and yelling "f*** you" as Michael Cole holds him back a bit. Then Rollins gets even angrier, moving forward a bit towards Punk while Cole tries to hold him back.

Rollins continues to move forward and Graves and some WWE officials move in to help keep Rollins from going further towards Punk, and the whole time Rollins is yelling at Punk. Eventually, the group helps Rollins calm down and walk back towards the ring, with Sami Zayn and Michael Cole talking to Rollins as the video ends.

Whether or not this is real or kayfabe remains to be seen, but even if it is real, that doesn't mean we won't see Rollins vs Punk at some point. Rollins didn't like Matt Riddle either at one point and the two worked together for a program, which featured some heated back and forth. We could see the same thing for Rollins vs Punk, but if the heat is too much for a story, we could just see them kept apart for a while.

When Triple H was asked about Punk's return, he revealed that it all came together really quickly, and that's why it was ultimately kept a secret until the night of the show.

"This came tougher super quick, which I'm sure is why it stayed very tight. There was a lot of speculation at that point. It was nothing but speculation for most of the time there was speculation. It didn't really start to come to fruition until everybody stopped thinking it was going to happen and all of a sudden, it was happening," Triple H said.

"A lot of time has gone by, almost 10 years right? And if you were the same person 10 years ago 10 years later, you messed up. Everybody grows, everybody changes. I'm a different person, he's a different person, and this is a different company, and we're all on the same even starting ground," Triple H.

