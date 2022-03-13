Two Injured WWE Stars Returned to Action During Saturday’s WWE Live Events

WWE held two live events on Saturday in Jackson, Mississippi and Columbus, Georgia, which saw the in-ring returns of both Becky Lynch and Xavier Woods. Lynch suffered a fractured voice box during a recent live event match with Bianca Belair and had to miss last week’s Monday Night Raw as a result, while Woods was been out of action since injuring his calf muscle in early January. Woods teamed with Kofi Kingston to face The Usos and Sheamus & Ridge Holland while Lynch was on the losing side of seven-woman tag match against Belair, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan.

Lynch actually made it to Raw last week hours after posting photos of herself in the hospital but was never actually on TV. Meanwhile, Woods has been staying busy with his role on the G4 Network discussing and reviewing video games.

Lynch talked with FOX Sports last year about how she wound up on the fence over whether or not she’d return to pro wrestling following the birth of her daughter, Roux, in late 2020. She said at the time, “Sometimes I think I’m a glutton for punishment because I love a challenge. So, stepping away, I knew that I’d be losing my top spot, but then it was a challenge! And I think I envision everything as a ‘Rocky’ montage, right? So, coming back, I’m just always like, ‘How can this be a ‘Rocky’ movie?’ So, I like that challenge of going away, being away for a year and a half, then coming back and wondering if I was still going to be able to go. If I still wanted to go. If everything was going to change and maybe I would just want to be at home. I didn’t know. I didn’t know how anything was going to go, but I think if anything, it just made me hungrier.”

“Yeah, probably,” she continued when asked if she was unsure about a comeback. “I was probably 60 percent sure that I was going to come back. But, you know, there is that 40 percent. I don’t know how I’m going to be as a mother. I know how I am as a single woman, with no other real priorities — but as a mom, and as a person who’s in charge of this tiny little baby, I didn’t know how I was going to be. I didn’t know if it was going to change me so much that I was like, ‘You know what? Maybe I just want to be at home now.’ I do not just want to be at home now.”