Xavier Woods on The Possibility of WWE Releasing Him

WWE has released 80 wrestlers this year, ranging from established veterans and former champions to WWE Performance Center trainees. The latest round of cuts took place late Thursday night last week, which Xavier Woods found out while he was on the G4 Network’s Attack of the Show!. Woods then spoke with Sportskeeda ahead of Sunday’s Survivor Series event and was asked how he would react if he was suddenly let go by the company. On top of his WWE career, Woods runs the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel (building an audience of over 2.2 million subscribers) and now works as a host for the recently-relaunched G4. The 11-time tag team champion and current King of the Ring didn’t seem too disturbed by the idea.

“I love tag team wrestling, and I love King of the Ring. So, as far as wrestling goals, now I’m on bonus time. If they would have been like, ‘Hey, you won King of the Ring,’ and they came back and hit me with the ‘You’re fired,’ I would have been like, ‘Okay, deuces, it has been a fun ride,’” Woods said.

“So, I feel like if you prefer to take the same thing over and over again, we’re not artists anymore,” he later added. “We’re just rehashing things, and that’s fine. I’m not knocking that vibe, but for me, my brain feels at homeostasis; I guess I feel even, not off-kilter when I’m creating something. With all of this stuff, the solo run I’m having right now, I’m getting to do my best to create things every week. And they might not work at all. It might be the worst thing you’ve ever seen in your life, but I’m making an attempt to make something better, and I feel like I can give you the same meal, I can give you the same lunch every day. We can eat pizza with the square pepperonis, it’s going to be good for a few weeks, and then we’re going to want something else. So I’m going to attempt to bring something different to the table every time they see me, and we’ll see if it works.”

With Big E over on Raw as WWE Champion and Kofi Kingston out of action with an MCL sprain, Woods as been operating as a solo act on SmackDown recently.