Becky Lynch’s Injury: When It Happened, How Long She’s Out, Her First Promo Out of the Hospital

Becky Lynch broke the news on Monday night ahead of this week’s Raw that she had suffered a fractured voice box during a WWE Live event in Allentown, PA on Sunday. While posting a photo from a hospital bed, Lynch wrote, “Unfortunately I will not be at #WWERaw tonight. Not only did Bianca whip me mercilessly with the illegal weapon that is her hair last week, but last night in the main event of #WWEAllentown she tried to take away my biggest weapon, the spoken word, by fracturing my voice box. She can’t keep me down that easily. I’ll be coming for her next week. You can’t spell Wrestlemania without I!!!!!”

Details regarding Lynch’s status have since made their way online. The first was a clip from a fan recording during Sunday night’s house show, which shows Belair nailing Lynch with a forearm shot after their title match before hoisting her up for a KOD. Many believe this was the spot where the injury happened.

Lynch actually managed to make it to Cleveland for this week’s Raw despite the hospitalization and uploaded a promo from backstage. Her voice is noticeably raspy throughout the two-minute video and she had to take multiple breaks to stop from speaking.

PWInsider reported on Monday night that Lynch’s injury was legitimate, but that she’s only expected to be out for two weeks. Her Raw Women’s Championship match with Belair is still on for the first night of WrestleMania 38 on April 2.

Lynch announced in May 2020 that she was stepping away from the WWE as she was pregnant with her first child, a daughter named Roux. She finally returned at SummerSlam 2021, immediately turning heel and cheating to beat Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. She has since admitted in interviews that she was only 60/40 going back to the WWE.

“Sometimes I think I’m a glutton for punishment because I love a challenge. So, stepping away, I knew that I’d be losing my top spot, but then it was a challenge!” Lynch told FOX Sports’ Ryan Satin last year. “And I think I envision everything as a ‘Rocky’ montage, right? So, coming back, I’m just always like, ‘How can this be a ‘Rocky’ movie?’ So, I like that challenge of going away, being away for a year and a half, then coming back and wondering if I was still going to be able to go. If I still wanted to go. If everything was going to change and maybe I would just want to be at home. I didn’t know. I didn’t know how anything was going to go, but I think if anything, it just made me hungrier.”

“Yeah, probably,” she continued when asked if she was unsure about a comeback. “I was probably 60 percent sure that I was going to come back. But, you know, there is that 40 percent. I don’t know how I’m going to be as a mother. I know how I am as a single woman, with no other real priorities — but as a mom, and as a person who’s in charge of this tiny little baby, I didn’t know how I was going to be. I didn’t know if it was going to change me so much that I was like, ‘You know what? Maybe I just want to be at home now.’ I do not just want to be at home now.”