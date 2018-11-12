Former WWE Superstar Big Cass Looking Sloppy in Recent Photo

Big Cass has been out of WWE since June 19. And apparently 31-year old has yet to miss a meal.

Cass, now known as Big Cazz or Big C, had to wait out a 90-day no-compete clause after being fired from WWE. He’s free to take all bookings, now, and in his latest appearance, a fan snapped a photo of Cass looking particularly doughy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Damn.. Big Cass looking a little SAWFT out there on the indy scene.. pic.twitter.com/MbT6q1W3V2 — Cassidy Haynes (@Casshooole) November 11, 2018

Not that long ago, Cass and tag team partner Enzo Amore appeared to be an integral part of WWE’s future. However, they were both removed from the company before being able to realize that potentials. Amore’s exit stems from accusations of sexual assault. While the charges were ruled to have no real evidence, WWE still fired Amore for not being forthcoming about the issue.

Big Cass will be known as “Big Casserole” on the independent circuit. pic.twitter.com/X6RrlTed2O — Squared Circle Journal (@sqcirjournal) November 11, 2018

Cass’ exit is a little more ambiguous as his departures reportedly were tied to several reasons. Ranging from insubordination to being a bad drunk, Cass made a collection of bad headlines this summer But during an appearance on Booker T’s Heated Conversations, Cass kept it real about his exit from WWE.

“If I’m going to be honest with you, I made a lot of mistakes. I made a lot of mistakes in a very short period of time. I did some things that I shouldn’t have done. I guess the company couldn’t rely on me and couldn’t trust me. Look, I’ll just be honest with you, in my opinion, they made the right decision for them. It was the right decision to get rid of me at that point in time – not to say I won’t be back – but at that point in time they definitely made the right decision for them. To be honest with you, looking at it they made the right decision for me. Everyone makes mistakes, but when you make that many mistakes in that short of a period of time then you lose people’s trust and you’re not reliable anymore. … I definitely would have fired myself. If I was in Vince McMahon’s position, I would have fired myself for sure, one-hundred percent,” he said.