Big Show Reveals He Underwent Five Hip Surgeries During Latest WWE Absence

Big Show made his surprise return to WWE television on this week’s Monday Night Raw to team up with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe to take on Seth Rollins and the Authors of Pain. The match marked the first time Big Show had been active in a WWE ring since November 2018, and the former WWE Champion revealed in a backstage interview afterwards that he had undergone a whopping five hip surgeries during his absence. Given his size (billed at 7-feet, 383 pounds), Show has dealt with his fair share of injuries and surgeries over the years. But this time around his faith in continuing his pro wrestling career was legitimately shaken.

“After going through five hip surgeries in a year and a half, to be able to take a phone call from a friend, a peer in the business, to come out in front of this incredible crowd tonight, and get back in the ring in almost a year and a half, and be competitive, I’m just extremely humbled and grateful,” Show said.

“They say what doesn’t break you makes you stronger, and I think my faith in my career, and my faith in myself, and my faith in this business was tested for the past 2 years, like it’s never been tested before, and I’m just extremely grateful for the fans, and we’ll see what happens next wee,” he continued.

WWE announced at the end of the broadcast that the six men would compete in a rematch on next week’s Raw under a new “Fist Fight” stipulation. Show didn’t know about the announcement and found the stipulation hilarious.

“Let me get this right, somebody wanted a fist fight with me in the match? Somebody doesn’t like AOP or Seth Rollins,” Show said. “Oh, my gosh, that’s funny. Thank you,”

