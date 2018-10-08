Big Show Making Return to WWE Action This Week

After nearly a year, Big Show is ready to make his WWE return.

The last time we saw the 46-year old giant, he was being pulverized by Braun Strowman during a Monday Night Raw cage match. In the interim, Big Show endured an extensive operation on his hip, but he’s healthy now and will compete on the October 9 episode of SmackDown.

Big Show will face fellow future Hall of Famer Randy Orton on Tuesday for the right to enter the WWE World Cup that will be held at the November 2 Crown Jewel Event in Saudi Arabia.

While we’re not sure what WWE’s version of the World Cup will be, we are sure that seeing Big Show wrestle again will be a good thing. He’s fired up, too, and has already cut a promo on his looming match with The Viper.

Big Show’s injury and subsequent surgery had some believing that his wrestling days were done. However, in April, Show revealed he signed a multi-year extension with WWE signaling that he has yet to wrestle his final match. While his days as a WW Champion are finished, Big Show will always be an anomaly that draws people to arena, so if he wants to keep wrestling he’ll have to do little to convince McMahon to give him spots.

Ahead of WrestleMania 34, Big Show actually stated he’d be active for the big event, but another setback from an already arduous hip surgery cost him the early return. During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, SHow described all of the extra hurdles that came with his latest operation.

“The surgery went really well, I had it done in New York. Got home, I was posting some stuff on Instagram three and a half weeks after surgery I was walking a mile, over a mile, things were coming along good. Then I got a fever. I found out that I had a surgical infection. Which is, I guess, the more I find out about these metal implants and stuff like that it’s quite high, there’s a high probability of it. I just got the unlucky draw,” he explained.

Things were so bad that Big Show needed another operation to clean out the infection.

“They had to go back in, cut me back open, take the joint apart, clean it, flush it – it’s a really bad thing, because right now I just have the resurfacing. If the infection had stayed or gotten any worse, they would have to cut the metal pieces out, put in what they call a cement joint which is an antibiotic friendly joint to the body, so the antibiotics would work for three months, then take that joint out and then do a full on hip replacement, which would have severely limited and pretty much ended my wrestling career if that would have happened,” said Big Show. “So instead, we did a very aggressive cleaning down here in Miami, some great doctors here at the Doctors Hospital, some of the guys that work with the Dolphins… worked with Dr. Chris Amman, WWE doctor, everybody was on board cause this was pretty aggressive therapy,” he said.

The wait is officially over, here’s to Big Show having a great final chapter in WWE.