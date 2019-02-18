Billy Gunn to Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame While Being Employed by All Elite Wrestling

WWE’s announcement on Monday to induct five members of D-Generation X into the WWE Hall of Fame comes with a few interesting wrinkles.

For starters, the induction will finally put Chyna in the Hall of Fame after years of fan campaigning. It also puts Shawn Michaels in the Hall for a second time, making him the only two-time Hall of Famer in WWE history besides Ric Flair (who went in by himself and as a member of the Four Horsemen).

And yet another interesting twist is that Billy Gunn will be apart of the induction, despite the fact that he was recently hired by All Elite Wrestling to work as a backstage producer. If Gunn were to show up for the induction ceremony on April 6 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, it would mark the first time an AEW employee has appeared on WWE television.

Gunn spoke on his role with Tony Khan’s new promotion in an interview with Busted Open Radio in January.

“I don’t know a lot of what’s going on,” Gunn said. “I know I’m the only producer that they have right now, so my role as of right now is just – agent. I might work a little bit also, I might be talent too, which is okay with me. I mean, I work everywhere else, I might as well work for the company that I work for. I wish I could answer that. I really don’t know, because like I said, this literally just happened this week, so we’re still in a process of trying to get things together, so as soon as I know more, then I’ll be able to speak on that a little bit more.”

With Michaels gone from DX after WrestleMania XIV, the faction moved in a new direction by adding in X-Pac (Sean Waltman) and both members of the New Age Outlaws.

“You had Jesse James and you had Rockabilly (Gunn), who were two guys with a lot of talent doing nothing, and we had kind of had a talk with Vince like, ‘We’ll put ’em together and maybe we do like a bigger group with them. Put them together as a tag and let them kind of run,’” Triple H said in an interview with ESPN on Monday when recalling the formation of D-X. “They went together as the New Age Outlaws, they started to get over on their own and they really didn’t need to be with us, so we just kind of said, ‘Look, let ’em do their own thing and we’ll do our thing and if the time is right and it needs to be, we’ll put ’em together.’”

All Elite Wrestling’s first event, Double or Nothing, will take place on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.