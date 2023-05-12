Would Bobby Fish Return to AEW For Undisputed Era Reunion?

The faction that used to directly compete with AEW has now completely joined their former competition. Sort of. It all began at AEW All Out 2021 when Adam Cole made his surprise debut, joining forces with The Elite. Months later, Bobby Fish answered an open challenge on AEW Dynamite and found himself tagging with Cole once again in the weeks that followed. Later that year, Kyle O'Reilly arrived on the scene, aligning with Cole and Fish to reform the original Undisputed Era. Missing from the equation was fourth man Roderick Strong, who ended up joining AEW in 2023, but his debut came after Fish departed the company and while O'Reilly remains on the shelf.

Fish has been a journeyman since moving on from AEW, wrestling everywhere from Impact Wrestling to NJPW. Now that Strong is in AEW, many have questioned if a complete Undisputed Era reunion will reel Fish back in to the company.

"I don't know. I got my wife. I got my daughters. I got my dog. That's my every day. Wrestling is literally, it's a job. I still love it. It's paying the bills and like, I'm just living my life, and dare I say my best life," Fish told Haus of Wrestling. "I got married in July. There's never an end to the work to be done on a home, so we're always putting that in. Those are weekend projects. I'm living my best life. Whether or not that circles back around, you know, time will tell."

Fish noted that he has not had contact with AEW President Tony Khan since he left the company. Regardless of where his future takes him, Fish emphasized that he is happy to support his stablemates from the sidelines.

"I will just say this. I'm just happy to see my boys at work. These are, and have always been, legitimate, close friends of mine," Fish continued. "I think that's why the Undisputed Era worked the way that it did in NXT because there was no fabrication to it. We were four guys who were tight and what you saw play out on screen was four dudes who had each other's back, and that was marketable because it was real. I'm just happy to see two of my best friends back at work, with jobs, and able to support their families."