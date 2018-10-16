Lio Rush Creeps Everyone Out While Complimenting Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley was the subject of one of the most bizarre compliments to ever be uttered on Monday Night Raw.

Lashley and his manager Lio Rush interrupted Finn Balor’s victory celebration on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. As Lashley strode to the ring and showed off his massive muscles, Rush showered Lashley with ridiculous compliments. What really got people talking was when Rush told Lashley (on a live microphone) that “No one smells like you.”

We’re guessing that was a reference to Lashley smelling like money (another compliment Rush had said just a little while earlier), but that was still one of the weirdest lines we’ve heard on Monday Night RAW in a long time. Wrestling is filled with a lot of corny lines, but we’ve never heard someone complimenting a wrestler’s aroma as he stalks around the ring covered in sweat.

Of course, we and countless other WWE fans were left wondering what Lashley actually smells like. Does he have a unique aroma like gym socks, or does he have a particular cologne that he wears in the ring?

Needless to say, Twitter had a field day about Rush’s comments:

Lio Rush to Bobby Lashley

No one smells like you….. #RAW pic.twitter.com/fgZxZjdEo9 — Balor Club Guy (@BalorClubGuy) October 16, 2018

Did this man who is with Bobby Lashley just say (and I quote): “Nobody smells like you”………… 🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨 — RJ Prince (@rdprince64) October 16, 2018

Bobby Lashley’s return to the WWE has been far from spectacular, but his new push as a monster heel is certainly getting reactions…at least online. Of course, the crowd at Monday Night RAW was mostly silent when Lashley was in the ring, but we’re guessing that it won’t take Rush too much longer to start getting boos whenever he’s near a ring.