Boxing Promotion Wanted Match Between Two Former WWE Stars

John Morrison has traded his furred tights for a pair of boxing gloves. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion made his boxing debut this past weekend, defeating internet personality Harley Morenstein by TKO at Creator Clash 2, the latest in the recent trend of influencer-based boxing events. Following Morrison's victory, the master of the Starship Pain got on the microphone to call out KSI, a YouTuber that recently stepped into Morrison's world for the first time when he appeared at WWE WrestleMania 39 alongside Logan Paul. While it remains to be seen as to if Morrison vs. KSI has any chance of actually going down, promoters had been keen on the former Johnny Nitro mixing it up with a fellow wrestler.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Morrison revealed his shortlist of debut opponents was down to Morenstein and former WWE superstar Matt Cardona.

"They asked me would I be willing to fight Harley or Matt Cardona, and I asked him if he wanted to fight," Morrison said (h/t Wrestling Inc). "He goes like, 'Bro, I'm not going to fight anyone, and I'm definitely not going fight you. No, bro, are you crazy? No, I'm not going to fight.' But literally, he was like my first phone call they wanted me to fight broski."

Cardona has been away from WWE for over three years now and has seen the biggest successes of his career during that time. The man once known as Zack Ryder has taken over the independent scene, cementing himself as a true belt collector as he has reigned with over a dozen promotions' world titles. While he has been linked to a WWE return for months, and those rumblings only increased once wife Chelsea Green made her way back to the company, Cardona's recent branding as the "Indy God" suggests that he still has unfinished business across the global territories.

As for Morrison's boxing future, his callout of KSI indicates that he's open to stepping between the ropes again in the future. That said, Morrison's wrestling career has never gone on pause, as his most recent match before his boxing debut was on April 8th. In 2023 alone, Morrison has competed for MLW, GCW, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, WSW, Battleground Championship Wrestling, and The Wrestling Revolver.

