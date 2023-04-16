John Hennigan (WWE's John Morrison) Wins Boxing Match at Creator Clash 2, Calls Out KSI

It was a big night for John Hennigan at Creator Clash 2, as he traded his usual wrestling arsenal for boxing gloves in the co-main event. Hennigan, who is known for his work in WWE, AEW, MLW, and more, was set to face off against Epic Meal Time's Harley Morenstein, and Hennigan was impressive in the bout. The match would go three rounds and was stopped after Hennigan knocked Morenstein down to the mat three times, and Hennigan was declared the winner. Hennigan would then turn his attention towards his next challenger, calling out KSI (via The Sun).

Hennigan hit hard right from the start and was able to pierce Harley's defense throughout the first round, knocking him to the mat and causing him to roll out of the ring. In round 2 Hennigan continued to pressure Harley and Hennigan would knock Harley down to the mat again later in the round. In round 3 Hennigan knocked Harley down to the mat a third time, and that was it for Harley, as the match was called right after.

John Morrison wins via knockout! pic.twitter.com/Lo20rWZYs8 — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) April 16, 2023

After the fight, Hennigan paid respect to the work Harley put in, but he didn't have the same respect for names like Jake Paul and Logan Paul. "Boxing is different from wrestling and stunt choreo. I know how hard I worked, I know how hard Harley worked," Hennigan said. "I have all the respect in the world for that man. But there are some influencer boxers I have zero respect for. Jake Paul, Logan Paul. They make me sick. Overnight tough guys. The entire Misfits boxings."

Since Paul was beaten by KSI, Hennigan called out KSI for his next match. "Jake Paul got beat. Logan got beat by KSI, which is why I'm going to put KSI on blast right now. You hear me? Come on," Hennigan said. We'll have to wait and see if that match happens, but in the meantime, you can find the full results and card for Creator Clash 2 below.

Super Flyweight: Jaelaray def. Abelina Sabrina

Super Featherweight:

- Michelle Khare def. Andrea Botez (ItsAndreaBotez)

- William Haynes def. ChrisRayGun

Lightweight: Jack Manifold (JackManifoldTV) def. Dakota Olave

Super Lightweight: Haley Sharpe (YodelingHaley) def. Marisha Ray (Critical Role)

Middleweight: Ethan Nestor def. Leonhart

Super Middleweight:

- Ian "iDubbbz" Carter vs Alex Wassabi

- Alanah Pearce (Charalanahzard) def. RIPMika

Light Heavyweight: Nathan Barnatt (Dad) def. AB Ayad (Starkilla/The H3 Podcast)

Cruiserweight: Myth (Myth_YT) def. Hundar (MuscleParty)

Heavyweight:

- John Hennigan def. Harley Morenstein (Epic Meal Time)

- Arin Hanson (GameGrumps) def. Jarvis Johnson

What did you think of the event? Let us know in the comments.