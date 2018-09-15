State Of Tennessee to Investigate Death Of Brian Christopher Lawler

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is opening a case on the death of Brian Lawler.

Lawler attempted suicide in his jail cell on July 28 but was found by officials and rushed to the hospital. However, Lawler had already sustained a severe injury and was put on life support before his family decided to let him go.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The pending investigation is likely to be standard procedure especially given Lawler’s celebrity status in Memphis. TBI released the following:

“At the request of 25th District Attorney General Mark Davidson, TBI Special Agents are investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident involving an inmate at the Hardeman County Jail. On Saturday evening, Brian C. Lawler (DOB 1/10/72) was found hanging in his cell. Corrections officers administered CPR until paramedics arrived. Lawler was transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis where he died Sunday afternoon. Preliminary information indicates the incident does not involve foul play. However, the investigation remains active and ongoing. Lawler was booked into the Hardeman County Jail on July 7th on charges of DUI, Driving on Revoked, and Evading Arrest.”

Hardeman County Sheriff, John Doolen also issued a statement.

“Mr. Lawler, a resident of Hardeman County, was arrested for third offense DUI, driving on a revoked driver’s license and felony evading arrest. Mr. Lawler’s bond was set at $40.000. He appeared before the Judge of the General Sessions Court at which time his family requested time to determine if they were going to hire a private attorney or wanted the public defender to represent Mr. Lawler. Mr. Lawler, because of his notoriety, was placed in a cell by himself but as the Sheriff’s Department had no indication he was suicidal, he was not on suicide watch. When Mr. Lawler was discovered, he was given CPR and air lifted to the MED in Memphis. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was notified and requested to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr. Lawler. Any further information will be provided by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.”

With no signs of foul play and with Lawler not appearing to be suicidal, this investigation may be just a formality. Regardless, this is just another headline perpetuating the sadness of the situation.

The 46-year old son of Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler has had several episodes with authorities over the years and his last jail term stemmed from a July 7 DUI. His death shocked the wrestling world as fans and wrestlers alike froze to mourn his passing.

WWE issued the following statement after the somber news.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Brian Christopher Lawler, who is best known in WWE as Too Cool’s Grandmaster Sexay, has passed away. Lawler, who is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler, competed during the height of the Attitude Era. WWE extends its condolences to Lawler’s family, friends and fans.”