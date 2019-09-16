Watch: Braun Strowman Nails Seth Rollins With a Top Rope Splash During WWE Clash of Champions

Braun Strowman took to the skies on Sunday night during his WWE Universal Championship match against Seth Rollins at Clash of Champions. After managing to block Rollins’ attempt at a superplex, “The Monster Among Men” decided to take another step to the top rope and deliver a diving splash.

Considering that Strowman is billed at 6-foot-8, 386 pounds, it’s a miracle he didn’t shatter ever bone in Seth Rollins’ body.

Strowman put up a strong effort against the world champion but wound up falling short on Sunday night. He kicked out of three consecutive Curb Stomps (something Brock Lesnar couldn’t do), but he was unable to hit his Running Powerslam since Rollins had been repeatedly attacking one of his knees. With Strowman momentarily down, Rollins hit a Pedigree and another Curb Stomp to seal the deal.

The loss was just the latest of Strowman’s many failed attempts at becoming world champion. He’d previously tried and failed to win the Universal title from Brock Lesnar in multiple pay-per-view bouts and even turned heel and aligned himself with Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler to try and take the WWE Championship away from Roman Reigns and The Shield, only for that to fall apart as well.

And yet, Strowman remains confident in interviews that at some point he will become a world champion and be in the main event of WrestleMania.

“But it’s not a necessity right now,” Strowman said regarding world title reigns back in July in an interview with Sports Illustrated. “I don’t need something to boost my character. I get some of the biggest reactions out of anyone just walking out because of my sheer size and ability. It would be cool right now, but I’m here for the long haul and I have many, many more years of WWE in me,There’s plenty of time.”