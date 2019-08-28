Bray Wyatt To Challenge For WWE Universal Title at Hell In A Cell?

It looks as though Bray Wyatt’s “Fiend” character may find his way into a championship match sooner rather than later.

The Golden1 Center in Sacramento, California, which will play host to the WWE Hell In A Cell PPV event on October 6th, has started advertising that Wyatt will face the man who walks out of September’s Clash of Champions PPV event as Universal Champion.

Seth Rollins will defend the WWE Universal Championship against Braun Strowman at the aforementioned September 15th Clash of Champions PPV. It looks that if current booking holds, the winner will then defend against Wyatt in a Hell In A Cell match at October’s PPV event.

As always, WWE booking is subject to change and this could certainly be switched by the time we get to October, but it’s at least interesting that at some point, WWE gave the arena the heads up that Wyatt would be in the plans for a Universal Championship match at the show (or, bare minimum, a match with the Universal title holder).

The fact that this kind of advance notice was sent out means that WWE does continue to have big plans for the Wyatt character moving forward. That’s not surprising given the incredible amount of attention it has garnered thus far.

The real test will be to see if WWE and Wyatt can continue the character’s momentum through until October. If so, a good argument could be made that the character should be given an opportunity to run with RAW’s championship.