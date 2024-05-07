Three Women Qualify for the Queen of The Ring Tournament on WWE Raw

WWE Raw kicked off this year's King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. A series of qualifying matches took place, including three Queen of the Ring match ups -- Zoey Stark vs. Ivy Nile, Natalya vs. IYO SKY and Lyra Valkyria vs. Dakota Kai who is replacing an injured Asuka. Though the King of the Ring tournament has been around for decades, the first iteration of the Queen's Crown was introduced in 2021. Vega defeated Doudrop in the finals to become the inaugural Queen.

She's been the only crowned Queen since its establishment but when WWE announced during WrestleMania 40 that the tournaments would make a comeback, it made a lot of fans excited for this year's potential. There are many new faces that weren't part of the roster in 2021, including several NXT talents that were recently called up and are looking to make a new for themselves. On the red brand that includes former NXT Women's Champion Valkyria.

