Three Men Qualify for King of the Ring Tournament on WWE Raw

WWE Raw kicked off this year's King and Queen of the Ring tournament qualifiers. A series of qualifying matches took place, including three King of the Ring match ups -- Finn Balor vs. Jey Uso, Ilja Dragunov vs. Ricochet and Gunther vs. Sheamus. The fourth match, Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio, will take place at a live event this weekend. The King of the Ring tournament was established in the mid-80s and has seen a number of WWE's biggest stars claim the title of King of the Ring, including Ted DiBiase, Bret Hart, Owen Hart, Edge, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Booker T, Sheamus, William Regal, Baron Corbin and Xavier Woods, among many others. The tournaments are returning for the first time since the 2021 editions.

