Daniel Bryan’s Late Surge Not Enough to Beat Brock Lesnar at WWE Survivor Series

No one was quite sure what to expect between Daniel Bryan and Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series. But now that it’s done, we still have plenty of questions.

Brock Lesnar utterly dominated 90% of this match. Bryan surged after the referee was knocked out and he delivered a low blow to Lesnar. From there, the WWE Champion actually came close on several occasions to pinning and even submitting The Beast Incarnate. However, in the end, Bryan couldn’t escape the F-5 and Lesnar won what proved to be a very entertaining match.

The heel/face dynamic is pretty muddy in today’s WWE. It seems Vince McMahon would create characters and let fans decide whether or not the like them. Daniel Bryan has been one of the most likable Superstars in WWE history, but his apparent heel turn on SmackDown this week had many scratching their heads. How would freshly branded villain like Bryan work a match against the perpetually disliked Brock Lesnar?

We’re still not sure what worked, but we know it did. Bryan taunted Lesnar and even ran from him during the match — traditionally heel behavior. But for Bryan, he was thumbing his nose at the monster, and the crowd loved it.

The laughter stopped once Lesnar got rolling and issues a series of suplexes. He toyed with Bryan for most of them but as the WWE Champion mounted his comeback, The Yes Movement felt very alive. We’ll have to see how Bryan acts on SmackDown this week, but all we know is that WWE gave us a very good match between this two.

Lesnar’s win gave Raw its sixth victory of Survivor Series officially giving them a 6-1 record on the night.