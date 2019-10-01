Watch: Brock Lesnar Destroys Both Rey Mysterio and His Son Dominick to Open WWE Raw

Monday Night Raw opened this week on a shockingly violent note in a segment involving Brock Lesnar, Rey Mysterio and Mysterio’s son Dominick. Mysterio started the show by cutting a promo on his upcoming Universal Championship match with Seth Rollins, but before he could say much Lesnar and Paul Heyman marched their way out to the ring. Lesnar swiped the microphone from Mysterio and handed it to Heyman, only for Mysterio to swipe it back before “The Advocate” could give his introduction. Lesnar responded by nailing Mysterio with an F5. “The Beast” then noticed Dominick sitting at ringside and walked over towards the young man. Dominick sat down to try and avoid conflict, only for Lesnar to hoist him out of his seat and beat him around the ring.

He then tossed both men back inside and viciously attacked them, which drove Heyman to start screaming for him to stop. Lesnar finally relented, but not before hitting Dominick with multiple suplexes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Well hey, Brock! How are you doing to- …Oh! pic.twitter.com/ha47qqUjdF — TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) October 1, 2019

Lesnar is booked to face Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship on Friday night during Friday Night SmackDown’s premiere on FOX.

After a commercial break, the broadcast showed footage of Dominick being carried out of the arena on a stretcher. Rollins confirmed later in the show that Mysterio was not medically cleared to compete in the match, and that he would be issuing an open change for his world title later in the night.