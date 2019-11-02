Brock Lesnar Quits WWE SmackDown, Headed To RAW

Brock Lesnar, the reigning WWE Champion, showed up on Friday night’s edition of SmackDown and opened the show alongside Paul Heyman in the middle of the ring.

After touting Lesnar’s win against Cain Velasquez (which was shown, in its entirety, since the bout was so short) at Crown Jewel, Heyman switched gears to what happened after the match. That being Mysterio ambushing Lesnar and beating him down.

Heyman then talked about how Lesnar, a SmackDown superstar, wanted a match with Mysterio and they went to Vince McMahon. However, they were then told that the match was impossible due to the fact that stars are now exclusive to each brand due to the network differences between FOX and USA. No exceptions.

This had Heyman raging, and he said that Lesnar was going to go to RAW on Monday night and would hunt down Mysterio and no networks or anyone would be able to stop him. He then announced that as of this moment, Lesnar has quit WWE SmackDown.

This move makes a lot of sense with the WWE Universal Champion, Bray Wyatt, a member of the SmackDown roster. It looks like this may be how WWE handles the conundrum of having both of their world champions on the same roster. Lesnar quitting SmackDown likely means the WWE title will now be RAW’s world championship.