How Long is Brock Lesnar’s New WWE Contract?

At SummerSlam in August, the WWE Universe believed they had rid themselves of Brock Lesnar. But Roman Reigns‘ leukemia announcement forced WWE to break the emergency glass and give Lesnar a new contract along with the Universal Championship.

And a few details from Lesnar’s new deal just became available.

According to MMA Fighting, Lesnar’s new deal is not only worth multiple fights, but is expected to run through WrestleMania 35. We know now that one of those bouts will come at Survivor Series against Survivor Series, but what happens between then and WrestleMania is sill unclear.

This is news that affects both WWE and UFC‘s future. If Lesnar is indeed locked in for ‘Mania, there’s a great chance he’ll hold the Universal Championship until April. Lesnar’s services are not cheap so Vince McMahon & Co. will want to make his dates count, which could mean he main events WM35. If that proves to be the case, any dreams of Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair getting that hallowed spot would be in serious jeopardy.

Lesnar is reportedly free to take UFC bookings under his new deal, but may be working with a small window. UFC Heavy and Light Heavyweight Champion, Daniel Cormier seems like the obvious match to make, but Lesnar’s WWE schedule may not comply. Cormier has said he’ll be retiring after his 40th birthday (March) and that puts the press a fight that Lesnar may not want to rush into.

Jon Jones is another option for Lesar. While Cormier had the bigger publicity stunt, Jones and Lesnar teased a fight nearly a year ago. However, Jones failing a drug test followed by a subsequent suspension put that fight on ice.

So where exactly does that leave us?

Well, it’s pretty clear that Lesnar wants to fight in UFC again. Skirmishes with both Cormier and Jones, photos with Dana White, and even his Octagon ambitions being mentioned on WWE television, all point to one obvious conclusion: UFC is Lesnar’s bigger priority. At 41-years old, Lesnar window is closing. But at that same age, Lesnar could wrestle with ease for another five years.

A fighting UFc before WrestleMania seems unlikely. With him competing t survivor Series, and possibly the Royal Rumble, that leaves little time for Lesnar to have his MMA craft in time for what would be the biggest prize fight of his career. In the name of that logic, Lesnar would have to wait until after WrestleMania to get his big cage fight.

In WWE, AJ Styles is next for Lesnar. But all indications have Braun Strowman and Lesnar destined to collide in 2019.