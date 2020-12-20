Canelo Alvarez Defeats Callum Smith Via Decision in 12th Round

✖

The Hennessy Fight Night on DAZN showcased two of the top fighters in boxing going head to head as Canelo Álvarez defeated Callum Smith in a unification bout for the WBA and WBC Super Middleweight Championships. Canelo won via scorers' decision in the 12th round, (119-109, 119-109, and 117-111) in a fight that many fans on social media are declaring was a one-sided brawl. It was the first lost for Smith, who last fought over a year ago against John Ryder. The fight took place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. While this is the first time the two have fought, Canelo and Smith have a history that stretches back years.

Smith watched his older brother Liam Smith lose to Canelo in 2016 after their bout was stopped in the 9th round. The TKO was one of Canelo Álvarez' 53 wins in his career up until that bout, and Smith indicated that it would help seeing Canelo up close.

"It definitely helped being around Liam when he fought Canelo," Smith previously explained to ESPN. "You have to prepare for all the eyes that are on you there because he is such a superstar."

Canelo is a methodical fighter who is just as likely to knock someone out as he is to go the distance. Though he has had 36 knockouts in his career, including his recent victory over Sergey Kovalev in November 2019, he's also dominated at the scoring table. However, the Mexican fighter's only loss came at the hands of Floyd Mayweather who defeated him via majority decision at the scorers' table in 2013. Other than two draws, this remains loss is the only defeat Canelo's received in his career.

Neither fighter has any bouts on their immediate calendar, but don't expect Canelo to hop in the ring with the likes of Jake Paul or Logan Paul in the near future. While those fights are making a lot of money, Canelo doesn't respect the tactic.

"Ya know, it’s all about the money," Canelo said to TMZ. "I don’t think we would agree that people that are basketball players, that are YouTubers get licenses. Ya know, I don’t criticize [the Paul brothers]. This is a very risky sport, and if you go up there, it’s very risky."

He added, "I truly believe that it’s a lack of respect. It’s all based on money. It’s all for money. I’m focused right now on other projects... I have other stuff going on, and I would invite him for a sparring session so that he truly knows what it’s all about."

Cover photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom via Getty Images