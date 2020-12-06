Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul Fight Confirmed for 2021

✖

Undefeated retired boxer Floyd Mayweather will step back inside the ring for a "special exhibition" against Logan Paul next February, according to an announcement made on social media on Sunday. The event will air live on pay-per-view on Feb. 20, and fans can already order the pay-per-view now via an early bird special.

"The undefeated boxing superstar @floydmayweather will fight social media sensation @loganpaul on February 20th, 2021 available to everyone worldwide on Fanmio," Fanmio's announcement read.

The two had bee trading public comments for months, with reports of the fight actually happening going as far back as September. Even though he's only been in two boxing matches in his life (0-1-1, both against fellow YouTuber KSI), Paul has repeatedly stated he could knock Mayweather out.

"If I caught Floyd with one punch — one punch — I would snap this f—er in half. "Let me tell you this, if I caught Floyd in a real fight, street fight, whoop his ass! No question," Paul told TMZ back in mid-November. "MMA? Octagon? Whoop his ass!" The only place I think Floyd is safe obviously is the boxing ring, but to be honest, I don't give a f—! I don't give a f—! I would fight Floyd anytime, anywhere, any place. Doesn't f—kin' matter to me.

"I'm 8 inches taller, I'm 40 pounds heavier, I'm half his age, I'm 2 times as hungry and 10 times as smart," he continued. "I'm used to beating up people weaker and shorter than he is. I grew up with Jake!"

Mayweather's official boxing record stands at 50-0, with his last fight taking place against Conor McGregor in Aug. 2017. For whatever it's worth, experts think this fight will be a walk in the park for him.

“I don't understand the fight," Mike Feinberg of The Fighting News said in September. "Logan Paul has tried his hand at professional boxing, couldn't even beat the other nobody that nobody's ever heard of before. He’s now zero and one. He's going to be fighting one of the best in Floyd Mayweather. It's going to be a joke of a fight. But, it's signed. It's official. I heard it from a reputable source today and even saw the signed picture of the signed contract where Floyd signed on the dotted line for this exhibition match."

“It’s going to be a walk in the park for Floyd, it’s going to be very simple. But, apparently, there’s some kind of money in it because, it’s going to be on YouTube and Paul’s got a lot of follower. Once again, very simple.”