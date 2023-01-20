Cassie Lee and AEW's Shawn Spears Welcome New Baby

Former WWE and Impact Wrestling star Cassie Lee and AEW star Shawn Spears just revealed on social media that they have welcomed their first child into the world. Spears shared a photo of all of them holding hands on Twitter, and Spears revealed their baby's name as Austin Jay in the caption. Lee and Spears got married in 2019, and revealed the pregnancy last August with a post that read "Can't wait to meet you," Congratulations to the happy couple, and you can find their post below.

Spears is currently part of AEW and last teamed up with FTR in a match against The Embassy back in October of last year. Since then MJF has become AEW World Champion and is busy fending off Bryan Danielson, but perhaps we could see Spears return and either lend a hand or present another treat to his Title. We'll just have to wait and see.

Cassie hasn't wrestled since her time in Impact Wrestling alongside Tag Team Partner Jessica McKay (The IInspiration) came to a close in April of last year. That's when they revealed they would not only be stepping away from Impact but also wrestling as a whole. You can find their joint statement below.

"We first want to thank Scott D'Amore and the entire IMPACT family. "We have had such an amazing experience, working with the incredible IMPACT staff and roster. We will cherish these IMPACT memories forever. We are excited to start a new chapter in our lives and explore other opportunities that may come our way."

"The Inspiration have been a great part of IMPACT's Knockouts roster and wonderful to work with," said IMPACT Executive Vice-President Scott D'Amore. "Cassie and Jessie are incredibly talented performers. Everyone at IMPACT wishes them every success in the future."

You never say never in professional wrestling, so there's always the chance we might see them back in a wrestling ring one day.

We wish Shawn, Cassie, and baby Austin all the best.