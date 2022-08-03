AEW's Shawn Spears and Cassie Lee Announce They're Expecting Their First Child

AEW star Shawn Spears and former WWE & Impact Wrestling star Cassie Lee announced on Monday that they were expecting their first child. Lee uploaded a video to her Instagram of her surprising Spears with a positive pregnancy test, along with footage of an ultrasound and a montage of photos and clips showing how far along Lee is. She captioned the announcement, "Can't wait to meet you," as fans and wrestlers alike congratulated the pair on the news. The two got married back in 2019.

Spears (real name Ronnie Arneill) signed with WWE back in 2019 after announcing he had been granted his release that February. Lee (real name Cassandra McIntosh) was released alongside Billie Kay in April 2021. The two have since launched a podcast and worked in Impact from October through this past April. They then announced they were stepping away from wrestling altogether.

"Former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) confirmed today that they will be indefinitely stepping away from in-ring action," a press release on their departure announced at the time. "'The IInspiration have been a great part of IMPACT's Knockouts roster and wonderful to work with,' said IMPACT Executive Vice-President Scott D'Amore. 'Cassie and Jessie are incredibly talented performers. Everyone at IMPACT wishes them every success in the future.'

"The IInspiration issued a joint statement: 'We first want to thank Scott D'Amore and the entire IMPACT family. We have had such an amazing experience, working with the incredible IMPACT staff and roster. We will cherish these IMPACT memories forever. We are excited to start a new chapter in our lives and explore other opportunities that may come our way,'" the release continued.

