Cedric Alexander Voices His Frustration Over WWE Booking

It’s a been a rough year for Cedric Alexander ever since the former Cruiserweight Champion made the jump to the Raw roster. Even though he was one of 205 Live’s biggest babyfaces throughout the previous year, he hasn’t been given much to do on the Red Brand in recent months. His 2019 consisted of him briefly holding the 24/7 Championship, pretending to be a janitor to fool Drew McIntyre (and losing the following week) and coming up short in multiple United States Championship matches against AJ Styles. He hasn’t won a televised match since September, and this week’s Raw marked the first time he had wrestled on TV since December.

Alexander lost a three-minute match to Angel Garza, and was treated like an afterthought while Garza brawled with Humberto Carrillo. On Wednesday he took to Twitter and seemingly vented his frustration over how he was being booked.

Frustrated is an understatement — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) February 12, 2020

The best reaction to the tweet came fro Isaiah Scott, who wants Alexander in NXT.

Backstage reports regarding Alexander are less than positive. Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer said on a recent podcast that WWE has no plans for him, while WrestlingNews.co’s Paul Davis claimed to have a source saying that while Paul Heyman is a fan of his, “Vince [McMahon] gave up on him a long time ago.”

Alexander built up a name for himself in Ring of Honor from 2010-16, and made the jump to WWE as part of the Cruiserweight Classic tournament in 2016. His match with New Japan’s Kota Ibushi was famously well-received, and led to fans chanting at Triple H to sign Alexander to a contract. At WrestleMania 34 Alexander beat Mustafa Ali to win the cruiserweight title, which he would hold for six months.

Midway through 2019 reports of Alexander being “buried” started popping up, which he scoffed at in interviews.

.@CedricAlexander reacts to Dave Meltzer’s comments that Vince wanted him ‘buried’ on #RAW and says he ‘loves’ working with RAW’s chief @HeymanHustle “You can’t get buried losing to @AJStylesOrg. You just can’t.” pic.twitter.com/oAzYeKbDGm — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) November 9, 2019

