Triple H Shoots Down Rumor Regarding Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle's Royal Rumble Confrontation

Triple H closed out his media conference call for NXT TakeOver: Portland on Wednesday by answering a question regarding the backstage drama between Matt Riddle and reigning WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. In case you somehow missed it, Riddle has been claiming for years that he'll be the one to retire Lesnar, and "The Beast" confronted him at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January and told him that they would never work a program together. Reports started popping up in the weeks that followed that Riddle had backstage heat from the confrontation, most notably from Vince McMahon. And yet when asked, "The Game" said that wasn't the case.

"Vince didn't express his disapproval of anything that was said, and I'm sure if there were an issue, he would've called me directly. He's not shy about that. I didn't see that. I heard what you heard about the conversation between the two," he said. "Matt's Matt, Brock's Brock. They had a conversation that's between them. They're men. I don't mean that to be disparaging of anybody. They're grown adults, let's just say that. They had a conversation."

Riddle cut a promo during an NXT live event in Las Vegas this past week where he continued to push for a match with Lesnar. Hunter didn't seem to oppose the idea.

"Matt is an incredibly talented performer. He's very vocal, he has his own personality and his own viewpoints on things," he said. "That's a great thing. I think Brock is of the opinion, my guess would be, if you're gonna write checks, you better be able to cash them, and I think Matt writes checks and he can cash in his mind. Who knows? We'll see where it goes."

Paul Heyman discussed Riddle's comments in an interview with ComicBook.com last May.

"I think Matt Riddle is a very smart man because he knows Brock Lesnar's the biggest box office attraction in WWE and Matt Riddle is looking to pick a fight and make a lot of money with Brock Lesnar," he said.

"... Brock Lesnar is the biggest box office attraction that could walk between these two universes, not only today, but in history," he continued. "I applaud Matt Riddle and everyone else for calling out Brock Lesnar's name because if you called out anybody else's you're automatically starting at second best."

Check out the full card for NXT TakeOver: Portland below:

NXT Championship: Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair

NXT Tag Team Championships: The Undisputed Era vs. The BroserWeights

NXT North American Championship: Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic

Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano

Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox (Street Fight)

