Chad Ochocinco Says He's Ready to Fight Conor McGregor

Chad Ochocinco says he’s ready for Conor McGregor after his performance during tonight’s Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul boxing match. The former NFL wide receiver got a warm reception during his debut in the ring. He managed to go the distance against Brian Maxwell. After the fight, he implored his fans to take chances and not be afraid to fail. Social media loved the idea of this man being able to follow a dream and actually survive until the end of the match. The athlete said, “I think I’m ready for McGregor now,” with a smile on his face. He’s clearly joking, but you can never really tell what’s going to happen in the world of combat sports anymore. Things truly can take on a life of their own.

Great positive message from Chad Johnson after his fight tonight @ochocinco pic.twitter.com/PhoPjWD2gs — Digital Marketer (@kidyungn) June 7, 2021

Ochocinco said, “My life has always been about taking chances. You know, doing crazy stuff. And this is just another one off my bucket list. It’s a message for a lot of people who are out there content, scared to fail, scared to lose, and they don’t take chances. Man, get out there and live man…Get out there and live, for real. Don’t be scared to fail, it’s okay.”

Over in the main card, the big show of Mayweather and Paul still looms on Showtime. Who do you think will win? Let us know down in the comments!