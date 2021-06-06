Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather Event Suffers Major Setback After Boxer Goes Home

✖

Before Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather hit the boxing ring tonight, one of the fighters has already fled the scene. Adam Ramirez decided to hop a plane out of Florida and duck Micky Scala. A wild scene continues to become more absurd by the hour. Scala roasted his opponent on social media today. He wrote, “My opponent is a coward got on a plane this morning and left Florida. No fight tonight. Took a big platform and opportunity from me." Scala is actually under Mayweather promotions, and this would have been his third fight with their management. Ramirez was coming off a long layover with one win and one loss as a professional. Not fighting for 18 months probably had something to do with his decision to get out of dodge. This is a complete surprise because they both attended weigh-ins on Friday and everything looked normal.

Scala wrote, “COWARD of an opponent. Just found out he got on the plane and flew off today. We gave him 9 pounds at weigh ins, we gave him all the give in the world and he still folded. He should be banned from boxing, what he did was absolutely dishonorable. Words can’t describe how I feel right now, he took a huge opportunity from me. F em. On top of that I had 20 people come out to Florida to watch me and you took away from their trip.”

In some comments during the weigh-in for the main event yesterday, Paul sounded like he was ready to defy the odds. Confidence was never in short supply for the Youtube star or his brother. You could see it flowing in these words directed towards Mayweather.

“He’s not ready. He don’t know what to expect,” Paul bragged. “And this is not the biggest fight of my life. This is the biggest fight of his life, because he’s got a lot on the line, and he’s got everything to lose. I’m gonna go in there and have fun. The fact that I’m even up here proves that this sh*t is a simulation. None of it’s real. The aliens are coming in June. Just be ready. Tomorrow I break the f***** simulation and beat the greatest boxer in the history of the planet.”

