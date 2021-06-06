Floyd Mayweather Says He'll Likely Fight Jake Paul After Logan

✖

Floyd Mayweather says that Jake Paul will be his next opponent after Logan Paul. TMZ spoke to the decorated boxer about his plans after this spectacle. It seems as though the little brother will be the next man up in this series of exhibition matches. The fighter actually stepped away from the ring in 2017 after handing Conor McGregor a defeat. However, $100 million can do a lot to change your tune. Showtime will be broadcasting Mayweather vs. Paul tomorrow and the combat sports world is entranced by the whole thing. It was already likely that the legend would step into the ring with Jake Paul for that amount of money. But, if this fight fetches the kind of numbers that have been floated by experts, you can basically count on it.

Earlier this February, Mayweather told the press, "This year I will focus on several exhibitions. If Jake Paul can get past his next opponent Ben Askren, I will have an exhibition with him as well." And now, here we are.

For his part, Logan Paul doesn’t seem frightened by this moment at all. He put out a press release about what he plans to accomplish with this fight. More than anything, the YouTube star is banking on the fact that anything can happen inside of that squared circle. Funny enough, McGregor echoed the same sentiment before stepping into the ring with The Money Team president. However, it remains to be seen how that will work out.

"This whole thing is surreal. Everything about it. I told my manager and we kind of had an inside joke that until I get in the ring with him, I didn't think this fight was happening," Paul typed in the press release. "But I think it's safe to say that I can believe it now. I think it's happening. It's fight week. I can't imagine Floyd would back out now, but who knows? Old man fakes an injury. Gets scared of the big kid. I'm excited."

Photo Credit: Eric Espada/Getty Images