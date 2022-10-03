Charlotte Flair's Teased Return Has WWE Fans Buzzing
Charlotte Flair hasn't been seen on WWE programming since losing an I Quit Match to Ronda Rousey at the WrestleMania Backlash event. The match's storyline saw Rousey break Flair's arm, but in reality, she had been granted time off for her wedding with AEW's Andrade El Idolo. While hosting the WWE Top 10 Extreme Rules Moments special on FOX this past Sunday, Kayla Braxton mentioned she had recently spoken with Flair and that "The Queen" was looking to knock Bianca Belair off her throne as the Raw Women's Champion. Flair is only member of the Four Horsewomen "The EST" hasn't successfully beaten.
The possibility of Flair's imminent return quickly got her trending on Twitter. You can see some of the reactions in the list below. Belair is currently booked to defend her Raw Women's Championship against Bayley in a Ladder Match this Saturday at Extreme Rules.
Charlotte Flair told Kayla Braxton she has her eye on Bianca Belair.— MuscleManMalcolm (@MalcolmMuscle) October 2, 2022
“I’m coming back for her throne real quick” 👀
- Fox’s WWE Top 10 Extreme Rules Moments
Should It Happen?
Charlotte Flair recently stated that when she comes back she wants to go straight for Bianca Belair’s #WWERAW Women’s Title, so…
We down for Bianca v Charlotte at WrestleMania 39 maybe?
Bianca has cleanly beaten 3/4 of the Horsewomen with Charlotte only left… pic.twitter.com/e2HuGMujys— Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) October 3, 2022
Right Now
i need charlotte flair to return, NOW. pic.twitter.com/OnDUgKyCp3— chey | spooky szn 🧡 (@womenswrestli17) September 27, 2022
The Queen's Rumble
Cody Rhodes & Charlotte Flair if Sasha Banks doesn’t return https://t.co/SVVkFM09cx— MuscleManMalcolm (@MalcolmMuscle) October 3, 2022
Hollywood
i am definitely down. belair vs flair at wrestlemania hollywood just sounds perfect to me.. charlotte wants it, bianca wants it, it needs to happen. https://t.co/cLLWGcc9tn— chey | spooky szn 🧡 (@womenswrestli17) October 3, 2022
Inside the Chamber
give me an elimination chamber match featuring charlotte flair, iyo sky, and candice lerae next year pic.twitter.com/bPFlhNaQWv— ⚔ (@ungodlyrollins) October 3, 2022
The Conversation
Since she’s the topic of conversation again… Charlotte Flair will forever be superior to you. 😌👑 pic.twitter.com/YQCOqoR80o— taylor🤍 || fan account (@fabulousfIair) October 3, 2022
How's That Card Sound?
Crazy it's still 6 months (today) until #WrestleMania 39
Got to guess the key matches are— WDS (@WDSWWE) October 2, 2022
- Roman Reigns vs The Rock
- Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey
- Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins
- Bianca Belair vs Charlotte Flair#WWE