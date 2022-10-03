Charlotte Flair's Teased Return Has WWE Fans Buzzing

Charlotte Flair hasn't been seen on WWE programming since losing an I Quit Match to Ronda Rousey at the WrestleMania Backlash event. The match's storyline saw Rousey break Flair's arm, but in reality, she had been granted time off for her wedding with AEW's Andrade El Idolo. While hosting the WWE Top 10 Extreme Rules Moments special on FOX this past Sunday, Kayla Braxton mentioned she had recently spoken with Flair and that "The Queen" was looking to knock Bianca Belair off her throne as the Raw Women's Champion. Flair is only member of the Four Horsewomen "The EST" hasn't successfully beaten.

The possibility of Flair's imminent return quickly got her trending on Twitter. You can see some of the reactions in the list below. Belair is currently booked to defend her Raw Women's Championship against Bayley in a Ladder Match this Saturday at Extreme Rules.