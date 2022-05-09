Report: Why Charlotte Flair Was Written Off WWE TV

✖

Charlotte Flair dropped her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday. Shortly after the bout, WWE announced Flair had suffered an injury in the arm Rousey had trapped inside of a steel chair in order to force her to surrender and it was reported shortly afterward that this was WWE's way of writing her off of television via a scripted injury. Dave Meltzer then noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Flair's absence was booked so that she could have time to get married. "The Queen" confirmed earlier this year that she and AEW star Andrade El Idolo have a wedding date set for "this summer" but stopped short of announcing the official date.

The pair first started dating in 2019 and announced their engagement in 2020. El Idolo, a former NXT Champion, left WWE last year and has since worked for both AEW and Lucha Libre AAA.

"I'm just so motivated and inspired by his decision," Flair told Bleacher Report last year. "It was his dream to be in WWE, but I think he knew and felt he wanted more. He could get more and maybe going and showing his worth and working on things that he needed to like his English, that's what it was going to take to be where he wants to be. To do that on his own accord and not be scared of the future but to know that he'll succeed and one day come back... I don't know if that's what he'd want to do. But he wants success.

"He wants the platform," she continued. "He wants to get better. He wants to main-event shows. To see him come out the other night when he debuted, full-blown star. You can't deny him, he is a star. Working on his English, I know things are going to get bigger and better and brighter for him and I support him 100 percent. It's really inspiring to watch. He just went and did it."

Check out the full results from WrestleMania Backlash below! WWE's next pay-per-view, Hell in a Cell, is scheduled for June 5 in Chicago.