Is Chris Jericho Considering Retiring From Wrestling?

Chris Jericho is often credited as one of AEW's most crucial cornerstones. The inaugural AEW World Champion signed with the start-up wrestling company upon its launch in 2019 and went on to headline its first show, AEW Double or Nothing 2019. Jericho's commitment to AEW when it was in its total infancy helped give AEW an immediate sense of legitimacy as it was still crafting its identity within the wrestling landscape. While Jericho was positioned as the company's top heel in its first year, he has since slid down the card and has prioritized giving younger talent a bigger platform.

Is Chris Jericho Considering Retirement?

(Photo: AEW)

Y2J will hang it up when the appropriate moment comes.

Speaking during a recently published Q&A session, Chris Jericho opened up about his wrestling future, noting that he has no specific estimate on how much longer he will compete.

"I can still have the best match of the night on any given night, not every night, but any given night I can. To me, that means a lot and you guys all seem to love it and appreciate what we do," Jericho said. "My retirement match will be whatever storyline we have when that moment comes, it could be tomorrow, it could be ten years. I mean, Sting is freaking 65. I could still have some time left."

Jericho has had a career renaissance in the last decade. After failing to capture the WWE Championship at WWE WrestleMania 28 in 2012, Jericho gradually began to be repositioned into a "gatekeeper" role within his former employer, losing most of his feuds to blossoming stars. Come 2016, Jericho found new life in a partnership with then-WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens. This alliance reminded fans of his chameleon capabilities, as he was able to elicit big cheers for yet another wildly different gimmick from his past personas. He would then take his talents to New Japan Pro Wrestling for what was anticipated to be a one-off contest against Kenny Omega, but ultimately laid the foundation for Jericho to dedicate the rest of his career to contributing to the wrestling industry outside of WWE.

"AEW really did save my perspective of wrestling," Jericho added. "They reinvigorated my career to where I have no interest or reason to retire as of yet because I still enjoy it, I still love what I do, and I still feel that I can still do it a high level."