Chris Jericho Addresses Future in AEW and WWE

Chris Jericho has been one of AEW's main stars since the beginning, and that doesn't seem to be changing anytime soon. Jericho is also currently working with and against one of AEW's brightest stars in Hook, and fans should get used to seeing Jericho continue to mix it up with the best and brightest All Elite Wrestling has to offer. That's because Jericho doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon, as Jericho addressed his future in AEW and if there's any possibility of returning to WWE down the road in a new interview with Gabby AF. Jericho doesn't ever rule anything out, but right now there are zero plans to leave AEW (via Fightful).

"I don't really think about that sort of thing, I kind of live in the now. We talk about being 33 years in wrestling, I'm like, 'Wow, really?' It doesn't feel that way because I can still have the best match on any given show," Jericho said. "Not every night, but a couple weeks ago, I wrestled Takeshita [Konosuke Takeshita] on Dynamite and it was the best on the show. There are still great moments for Jericho and a lot I can do. I don't shut the door on anything."

"To me, WWE isn't the be all-end all. It was great to be there, I had a great 20 years there, but I've had a great going on five years in AEW. I love working here. I love working with, not even for, with Tony Khan. WWE is a completely different animal now than when I left in 2017. It's been six years. It's not something I've really thought about. I like watching and reading about what's going on, the buzz that they have, but I also like my company and I helped start AEW. I don't really see any reason why I would want to leave at this point," Jericho said.

"Never say that I wouldn't go, but I have zero plans of that. I like it here and I like the people I work with. I enjoy coming to work every week, which was not always the case in WWE, and it's weird how that is the case here, but it's a different vibe and I have a lot of fun here in AEW," Jericho said.

As Jericho mentioned, he does still keep up with what's going on in WWE, and in a previous episode of his Saturday Night Special (episode #21), Jericho was asked about Roman Reigns' big heel turn. Jericho loved the turn at the time, as well as the partnership with Paul Heyman.

"I love the Roman Reigns heel turn, I love the pairing of Roman and Paul Heyman, I think it's great. Once again, you know that I have said this for years that Roman is gonna be even bigger than he has been. Just let him be himself and he's gonna be an even bigger star," Jericho said.

