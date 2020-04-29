AEW's Chris Jericho Wants His Retirement Match to Be Against Lance Storm

✖

Despite being 49 years old, Chris Jericho doesn't seem to be slowing down his wrestling career anytime soon. "Le Champion" has been one of the most entertaining personalities on All Elite Wrestling since the company launched, and has put on great matches with the likes of Cody Rhodes, Darby Allin and Jon Moxley. However, as Lance Storm confirmed on Twitter this week, the former WWE Champion already knows what he wants his final match to be.

According to Storm, Jericho wants his last match to be against him. The pair met on Jericho's first day of training at the Hart Brothers School of Wrestling and broke out together in the United States as The Thrillseekers in Smoky Mountain Wrestling in 1994.

We’ve both talked about doing that https://t.co/sKTotIsIsr — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 26, 2020

Storm hasn't wrestled a match since the 2016 WrestleCon Supershow, and had transitioned into becoming a wrestling coach and Impact Wrestling producer before signing with WWE to work as a backstage producer beginning in late 2019. Unfortunately he was one of the many WWE to get furloughed by the company on April 15, and now his future with the promotion is uncertain.

Whether or not this hypothetical retirement match takes place in AEW remains to be seen.

One of the major successes in Jericho's AEW run has been his work as leader of The Inner Circle faction. In an interview this week he talked about the possibility of adding more members to the group beyond Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz.

"It depends on what happens in the storylines," Jericho said. "To me, everything is based on the story, the story that we're telling, what fits, what doesn't fit. I think one of the downfalls of the original nWo was when they started having Virgil and guys like that in there. It kind of takes some of the exclusiveness and cool factor."

"I'm not opposed to it, but I'm not actively searching for new members," he added.

This week's AEW Dynamite will feature the semifinals of the TNT Championship tournament — Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin and Dusty Rhodes vs. Lance Archer. The winners will meet in the finals at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 23.

