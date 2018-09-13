Chris Jericho Hints at Working New Japan’s ‘G1 Supercard’ Event at Madison Square Garden

Chris Jericho is the undisputed champion of self-promotion.

Even though he could likely return to the WWE at the drop of a hat, Jericho as been at the forefront of some of independent wrestling’s biggest moments over the past year, all while performing with his rock band Fozzy and setting up his own pro wrestling four-day cruise.

But when he first appeared in New Japan back in November to set up a match with Kenny Omega at WrestleKingdom 12, Jericho was adamant that he wouldn’t work any events in North America in order to not directly compete with Vince McMahon and the WWE. That changed when he made a surprise appearance at the All In event back on September 1 at the Sears Centre outside of Chicago, attacking Omega while dressed as popular luchador Pentagon Jr. in order to help promote the cruise.

Now in a new interview with Busted Open Radio, Jericho was asked about possibly working other major upcoming events in North America, namely New Japan/Ring of Honor’s G1 Supercard event at Madison Square Garden on April 6, the night before WrestleMania 35.

In typical Jericho fashion, he left the door open for any possibility.

“There is a whole market now for hardcore wrestling fans, maybe they’re not even hardcore anymore,” Jericho said. “There’s a whole strain of, of fans of wrestling that are excited about all these other options. I didn’t think there was any sense of me doing All In, but at this point in time, sure there’s a chance. If there’s a match that’s presented to me that’s interesting and I’m free, like why not? Like I’m really kind of enjoying this free agency and realizing why do I have to just keep it in Japan?

“What if I do want to do more stuff in the [United] States and, you know, not really worry about what anybody thinks at this point in time? I think for the first time in my career in 28 years — October 2nd will be 20 years — I’m kind of completely in control and it’s fun.”

He then pointed out his current concert tour with Fozzy is set to end in December, and normally his WWE returns usually take place around the start of the year to help build programs leading into WrestleMania in April. But aside from a brief appearance at Raw 25, that didn’t happen this year. Jericho hinted that might be the same case for 2019.

“But this time maybe there’s other places I’ll go back to other than WWE, it just depends on what kind of is the best idea and the best creative thoughts, and I guess the best offer,” he said.

Given his status as IWGP Intercontinental Champion, one of New Japan’s top titles, it’s likely Jericho will defend the title at WrestleKingdom 13 on January 4, 2019 at the Tokyo Dome