Claudio Castagnoli Retains ROH World Title at AEW's Battle of the Belts 3

AEW's Battle of the Belts 3 delivered three stellar matches for Title gold, and after Wardlow retained the TNT Championship and Thunder Rosa retained the AEW Women's World Championship, it was time for Claudio Castagnoli to defend his ROH World Championship against the challenger Konosuke Takeshita. The two put on a technical wrestling clinic throughout, with several near falls coming down to the last second, but ultimately it was Castagnoli who would deliver the final blow and come away with the win, retaining his ROH World Championship.

Castagnoli came out swinging, putting Takeshita on his heels, but Takeshita would regain his footing. Both stars exchanged holds and Castagnoli would attempt to pin Takeshita several times but then he would come back with holds of his own before Castagnoli sent Takeshita flying across the ring to huge applause from the crowd.

More holds were countered and Takeshita gained some momentum before Castsagnoli looked to wear him down with a hold in the center of the ring. Takeshita tried to escape but Castagnoli locked it back in and then collided with a shoulder tackle. Then Castagnoli pulled him up and slammed him down but Takeshita came back with a vengeance after hitting a big dropkick that sent the Champion outside.

Takeshita went over the ropes but Castagnoli evaded it only to get a forearm to the jaw. Takeshita then looked a little hurt after that previous move and met Castagnoli in the ring, with the Champ dishing out backbreakers, taking advantage of the damage done by the ring apron. More holds from Castagnoli followed to try and wear down his opponent, and he continued this onslaught with more holds and strikes.

Takeshita then sent Castagnoli reeling and then hit a gorgeous move after bouncing off the ropes, colliding with Castagnoli and knocking him down. Castagnoli then came back with strikes but then was knocked out of the ring. Then Takeshita launched over the top rope and collided with Castagnoli. He got Castagnoli back in the ring but then the Champion brought Takeshita down from the top into a cover, but he kicked out. The crowd called for a swing and he obliged, swinging Takeshita and going for a cover, but he kicked out. Takeshita was dizzy at this point and Castagnoli hit two uppercuts but Takeshita responded with a swift kick and a Blue Thunder Bomb, but Castagnoli kicked out of the cover.

The Champion knocked Takeshita down but was then slammed into the turnbuckle. He went up top but the Champion went up top too, and then Takeshita hit a turnbuckle DDT and then hit the Frog splash but Castagnoli managed to kick out. Castagnoli caught the incoming knee strike and then caught Takeshita's charge with an uppercut. He went for the cover but Takeshita kicked out, and then Castagnoli locked in two submissions but Takeshita countered and rolled through. The Champion hit several kicks to the head and then Castagnoli hit two uppercuts and a lariat. Takeshita slammed Castagnoli and then clotheslined him, but Castagnoli got his shoulders up on the cover attempt.

Takeshita hit a knee strike and then hit the brainbuster but Castagnoli kicked out right before the 3 count. Takeshita charged up an elbow and then went for another move but his back gave out, though he managed to get the Champion down. Castagnoli hit a big chest stomp and had him up but then Takeshita reversed it and almost got the pin, but Castagnoli kicked out. Takeshita went for the knee strike but Castagnoli caught him and slammed him down. They exchanged strikes and then Castagnoli hit a huge uppercut off the middle rope and then he delivered brutal elbows to the chest. Then he picked him up and hit the finisher for the win.

