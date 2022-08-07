Thunder Rosa Retains AEW Women's World Title at Battle of the Belts 3

After TNT Champion Wardlow and Jay Lethal dueled to kick off AEW's Battle of the Belts III, it was time for the AEW Women's World Championship match between Champion Thunder Rosa and the challenger Jamie Hayter. Hayter would be accompanied to the ring by Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D and Rebel, but Rosa had some help too, as Toni Storm accompanied her to the ring. There were several thrilling near falls and brutal collisions, and Baker, Rebel, and Storm would all get involved at one point or another, but despite the odds, Rosa was able to keep Hayter down just long enough to get the win and retain her AEW Women's World Championship.

Hayter didn't even let the bell hit before attacking Rosa, knocking her down from the top rope and then hitting a series of kicks in the corner. Britt Baker then got some shots in while the referee was looking the other way, and Hayter kept the onslaught coming with a snap suplex. Hayter then stomped on Rosa as Baker laughed.

Hayter went for some chops and then choked Rosa in the corner before colliding with Rosa with a shoulder tackle. Rosa came back with two dropkicks and Hayter quickly rolled to the outside to regroup. Rosa was met with Hayter's fist when she headed through the ropes, and then Hayter slammed Rosa into the barricade.

Rosa hit a DDT on the floor and then rolled Hayter into the ring and went for the cover, but Hayter kicked out. Rosa headed up top but Baker picked up her Championship Title, causing enough distraction for Hayter to knock Rosa down. Then Hayter slammed Rosa into the steel steps, and then hit a knee strike against the ropes. Rosa came back with strikes but was knocked back in the corner and hit with big chops from Hayter, who then duplexed her again and went for a hold.

Baker and Rebel looked to get involved again but Storm got in their face and made them back off. Rosa and Hayter then exchanged strikes and then Rosa landed a huge move that sent Hayter to the floor, knocking her head against the floor. Rosa got Hayter back in the ring and launched from the top rope into a cover, but Hayter kicked out. Then Hayter picked up Rosa but she escaped only to get picked up and hit with a backbreaker, but Rosa kicked out of the cover attempt.

Then Hayter hit a huge brain buster and went for the cover but Rosa kicked out. Hayter threw Rosa into the corner and then when the referee broke things up Baker intervened. Then Storm went after Baker, and while Baker got the first attack in, Storm retaliated and knocked her to the floor. Then in the ring, Rosa was able to roll through and pin Hayter's shoulders to the mat just long enough, getting the pin and the win.

You can find the full card and updated results below.

ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli (C) vs Konosuke Takeshita

AEW Women's Championship Match: Thunder Rosa (C) def Jamie Hayter

TNT Championship Match: Wardlow (C) def Jay Lethal

