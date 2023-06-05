Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar's Reported Next Match Casts Doubt on Major Rumored Storyline

Cody Rhodes has had his hands full since returning to the ring this past January. After winning the Men's Royal Rumble, the American Nightmare was set on a long-term collision course with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. This culminated in a WWE WrestleMania 39 main event match between the two, which Rhodes lost. 24 hours after that defeat, Rhodes was subject to a ruthless beatdown by Brock Lesnar, leading to the two embarking on a feud that has stretched for three months now. Rhodes narrowly scored the first victory at WWE Backlash while Lesnar got the win back at WWE Night of Champions.

Precedence indicates that a rubber match will go down between the two, it is just a matter of when. According to the Wrestling Observer, that date is August 5th: WWE SummerSlam.

Hosting Rhodes vs. Lesnar 3 at Ford Field puts a massive question mark on the former AEW Executive Vice President's WWE Money in the Bank status. Many have pencilled Rhodes in as a favorite to win the titular briefcase this year ahead of an announced cash-in at WWE SummerSlam against Reigns.

While it is still possible that Rhodes could win the Money in the Bank contract and simply save it for a future premium live event, it seems more likely that he would have to finish his program with Lesnar before getting such a monumental victory. Rhodes could still compete in the Money in the Bank ladder match, but a more likely outcome of that multi-man bout is that Lesnar costs Rhodes the prize, similar to how he prevented him from advancing in the WWE World Heavyweight Title tournament in May.

Regardless of where he finds himself on the card, this will be Rhodes's first WWE SummerSlam since 2015. At that event, Rhodes was still under the Stardust monicker and teamed with King Barrett to face Neville (AEW's Pac) and Stephen Amell. The last time Rhodes wrestled as himself at WWE SummerSlam was in 2013, where he defeated then-Mr. Money in the Bank Damien Sandow.

