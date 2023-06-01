WWE SmackDown: Could Cody Rhodes Spoil Roman Reigns' 1000-Day Undisputed Championship Celebration

This week's Friday Night SmackDown will feature Roman Reigns' 1000-Day celebration as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, which could prove to be a pivotal segment in The Bloodline Saga. Reigns officially broke the 1000-day mark at Night of Champions this past weekend, but that show also saw Jimmy Uso finally snap and attack Reigns during the main event, costing "The Tribal Chief" and Solo Sikoa the chance to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. And while that will be addressed, it looks like Reigns might have another problem on his hands.

The Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilks-Barre, Pennsylvania, which will host Friday's episode of SmackDown, currently has Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz advertised for the show. While this will likely be an untelevised dark match, it does mean Rhodes will be in the building for The Bloodline's segment and could lead to the first confrontation between the two since the night after WrestleMania 39.

Rhodes was quickly shunted into a program with Brock Lesnar after being cheated out of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the WrestleMania main event. He talked about how he handled the fallout from the match in a recent interview with ComicBook.

"Reacting to losing at WrestleMania, here we are, the most profitable WrestleMania of all time, the most important show ever involved, this collective thing that fans love, and to be able to be in the main event. So many people looked at it and tried to sell me that that was a win in itself and it's not how I feel," Rhodes said.

"A win, not to be redundant, is a win and a loss is a loss. I haven't gone on TV talking about the nature of how I lost because I think it's whining and I think everybody saw it. We saw it, we lived it, we breathed it," he continued.

He later emphasized that his goal hasn't changed in that he wants to win the title that has eluded his family for decades — "The goal is the same for me as a sports entertainer, as a wrestler, I came here wanting one thing. It doesn't mean other stories won't happen that will also be finished and it doesn't mean there aren't other milestones — we're talking about good things like video game covers, things like that today — but the important thing to me is still the championship on Roman's shoulders and it's the biggest match that WWE could do, but it would take a great deal of mountains to be moved for that rematch to even happen. The goal is the same for me, I just have to see it through and do the work."