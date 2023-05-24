WWE: New Money in the Bank Report Could Set the Stage for the SummerSlam 2023 Main Event

WWE won't have a stateside pay-per-view again until SummerSlam on Aug. 5 at Ford Field in Detroit. Very little has been reported about the event so far, though many assume Roman Reigns will be in the headlining match defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Given the controversy surrounding the main event of WrestleMania 39, many fans are hoping that a Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes rematch is in the works. The latest report from WRKD Wrestling might support that idea, as Rhodes is reportedly booked to compete in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match in London on July 1.

"Nearly winning it ten years ago back in 2013, Cody Rhodes is expected to return as a competitor in the Money In The Bank match this year in London, England," the insider wrote. Should Rhodes win the briefcase, he'd be able to bypass the brand split and forcibly challenge Reigns to another title match.

Rhodes spoke with ComicBook recently and addressed his response to his initial loss against "The Tribal Chief." He has since gotten caught up in a storyline with Brock Lesnar and the pair will have their second match this Saturday at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

"Reacting to losing at WrestleMania, here we are, the most profitable WrestleMania of all time, the most important show ever involved, this collective thing that fans love, and to be able to be in the main event. So many people looked at it and tried to sell me that that was a win in itself and it's not how I feel," Rhodes said.

"A win, not to be redundant, is a win and a loss is a loss. I haven't gone on TV talking about the nature of how I lost (Solo Sikoa cost him the win) because I think it's whining and I think everybody saw it. We saw it, we lived it, we breathed it," he continued.

Do you think Rhodes vs. Reigns II could happen at SummerSlam via Rhodes winning Money in the Bank? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

