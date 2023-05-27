Brock Lesnar Knocks Out Cody Rhodes at WWE Night of Champions

Brock Lesnar forced Cody Rhodes to pass out on Saturday at WWE's Night of Champions pay-per-view, avenging the loss he suffered at Backlash earlier this month. Lesnar had a clear advantage entering the rematch as Rhodes left arm was wrapped in a cast following "The Beast's" multiple attacks on this week's Monday Night Raw. Rhodes was able to use the cast as a weapon, managed to endure a Kimura Lock from Lesnar and even kicked out of an F5, but couldn't keep Lesnar down after hitting his CrossRhodes finisher three times throughout the match.

Lesnar was eventually able to trap Rhodes' arm in a Kimura again from a seated position, this time causing Rhodes to pass out from the pain. Do you think the two will have a tiebreaker at Money in the Bank in July in London? Or will both men move on to other programs? Tell us your thoughts down in the comments!

Cody Rhodes passes out and Brock Lesnar gets his win back#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/YH5pLysyUI — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) May 27, 2023

This story is developing...