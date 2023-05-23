WWE Money in the Bank: Eight Superstars That Should Compete in Men's Ladder Match

While it is far from as foolproof as it used to be, the Money in the Bank briefcase remains WWE's biggest prop of potential every year. Blossoming top talent like Edge and CM Punk utilized the contract to become main-event stars while sneaky veterans such as Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins tore houses down with their monumental cash-ins. Not every Money in the Bank story is a success, as evident by Baron Corbin and Austin Theory's failed runs with the contract, but no amount of consecutive missed opportunities over the past decade has been able to wear off the prize's prestige or hinder excitement surrounding the premium live event. All that is known about this year's WWE Money in the Bank is that qualifying matches for the titular ladder matches are set to begin following WWE Night of Champions. With that being said, here are eight WWE superstars who should make up the field in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Grayson Waller (Photo: WWE) At least one recent NXT call-up should get WWE Money in the Bank shine, and look no further than Grayson Waller to fulfill that role. Despite having never won a championship or physical accolade in WWE to this point, Waller has proven himself to be an extremely valuable commodity thanks to his ability to retain heat despite losing most of his feuds. WWE clearly has big plans for him, evident by his short-term feud with AJ Styles in NXT. Waller has no chance of winning this match but could easily make the most of his minutes if given the opportunity.

Bronson Reed Every Money in the Bank match needs a big man. While directionless early on, Bronson Reed has proven himself to be one of Triple H's best re-hires in recent months. Giving Reed a standout spot at WWE Money in the Bank would allow him to continue his momentum without suffering a clear loss.

Santos Escobar (Photo: wwe) While Latino World Order has been white-hot since forming, it is easy to forget how individually great many of their members are. Look no further than Santos Escobar to exemplify this. The former El Hijo del Fantasma is one of the most gifted in-ring performers WWE has today, and his NXT run proved that he has a mean streak for the ages. Look for Escobar to have some highlight of the night high-flying spots with Mysterio and Ford en route to an unsuccessful but applause-worthy performance.

Dominik Mysterio (Photo: WWE) For the sheer reactions alone. Someone from The Judgment Day will be in this match. While smart money would be on Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio is almost too good to pass up on. He can get the usual seven-on-one beat down to start the bout for a big pop, sneak around for the bulk of the match, then scale the ladder when no one is around to seemingly get the easy victory just for the eventual winner to dump him off the top.

Montez Ford Bring the swag. Similar to Gable, Montez Ford is a tag team specialist waiting to skyrocket as a singles star. Fans got a brief taste at what he is capable of on his own at WWE Elimination Chamber earlier this year, and WWE Money in the Bank should continue to hint at his eventual solo run.

Chad Gable Thank you! Chad Gable has been a blossoming breakout singles star for years, but has always found himself in various dead-end tag teams. His most recent run with Otis as part of Alpha Academy has garnered him his biggest crowd reactions, and WWE should give him more of that solo spotlight in this year's men's Money in the Bank ladder match. Don't look for Gable to actually win the match but expect that signature spam suplex spot on the remaining seven competitors.

Cody Rhodes (Photo: WWE) Sighs. Cody Rhodes has a complicated relationship with WWE's top prize. All signs pointed to him leaving WWE WrestleMania 39 with the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. Putting Rhodes on Monday Night Raw essentially squashed any hope that he would get his hands on WWE SmackDown's Roman Reigns in the next year, but the Money in the Bank contract could prove to be a loophole in that. Rhodes could win the case, declare in advance when and where he is cashing in, and finally get his crown. That said, this should not happen. The Money in the Bank contract is a star-making vehicle. Rhodes is already a bonafide main event talent and is a realistic title contender any given Monday. Gifting him the Money in the Bank contract would ultimately be another waste of the briefcase.