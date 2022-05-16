WWE Will Soon Be Releasing Temporary Versions of Cody Rhodes' Neck Tattoo

✖

Cody Rhodes' neck tattoo has been a source of humor ever since he first debuted it back in 2020. But, as he confirmed in a new interview with Sports Illustrated this week, he hasn't gotten any grief for it from WWE officials like Vince McMahon or locker room veterans like Randy Orton. Instead, WWE will be looking to capitalize on it by releasing temporary tattoos that match Cody's in the near future.

"Vince [McMahon] hasn't said anything [negative] about the tattoo," Rhodes said. "I've been waiting for some of these guys who knew me back in the day to say something, specifically Bruce [Prichard] and Michael Hayes. Even Randy [Orton] hasn't said anything, and that was a shock to me because I wasn't a tattoo guy and he was covered. But it's a good thing to have. Temporary tattoos are going to be released by WWE Shop, and people now see it as an extension of me. That's what it is. When I was here before, everyone tried to tell me who I was. That wasn't a bad thing--I was searching, too. Now I'm reaching my final form. That's why I am sticking to my guns about my character, keeping it as close as possible to who I am. But I'll promise you this--I'm not getting another one."

Elsewhere in the interview, Rhodes talked about eventually challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship — "Roman Reigns and I, we haven't had any interactions yet. We haven't crossed paths in the ring. I've seen enough to know he is incredible, and even better when you see him up close. So this isn't the easiest path I've chosen. But I know I can do this.

"I think I'm the best wrestler in the world," he continued. "And I think it's by a large margin. That upsets a lot of people, but I don't mean it to draw ire. This is all I do. I'm not in charge. I'm here to hone my craft, build my body, and win matches. Every week, I have to be better. That's the ultimate clarity for me. I'm on the flagship show. Look at the pyro and grandeur. Hats off to Kevin Dunn and his team for taking the 'American Nightmare' and expanding upon it. I know I must be better every week. That's the only way I can stay the best in the world. Week to week, I'm putting myself under a microscope. Go ahead and put all the microscopes in the world on me. I want Fox to come calling. I did it for Turner Media and I got a great education at my last spot. Bring it on; I want it all."