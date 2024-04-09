WWE Raw: Triple H Gifts Cody Rhodes With Emotional Tribute Video After WrestleMania Victory (Watch)

At long last, Cody Rhodes finished the story. The American Nightmare has been on a quest to win the Undisputed WWE Championship since he returned to the company two years ago. After losing to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39 last April, Rhodes came back to beat the Tribal Chief for the ultimate prize on Sunday night. The victory caps a story generations in the making, and the WWE is doing all it can to mark the monumental occasion.

On Monday night's new episode of Raw, Triple H opened the show by calling Cody Rhodes out into the ring in front of all the fans. Before leaving, Triple H told Cody about a surprise that had been put together for him, and introduced a video package following the American Nightmare's entire journey through WWE.

The video, which included footage of Cody's late father, Dusty Rhodes, was an emotional one for both the champion and the fans. A camera that stayed on Rhodes showed him crying through most of the footage. You can check out the emotional Cody Rhodes video tribute below!

The American Nightmare was just surprised by @TripleH with an incredibly emotional tribute video thanks to the very best behind the scenes in the studio. ❤️#RawAfterMania pic.twitter.com/Q3ZXy4YZCN — WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2024

Cody Rhodes finished one story with his victory at WrestleMania XL, but he's got a brand new story to tell now that he's champion. That story will likely go on for a while, as Rhodes recently signed a new contract with WWE that will keep him with the company for several years.

"I can tell you 40 is out of the question just because, not to give you scoop, it was widely reported, but I did sign a new contract with WWE," Rhodes explained in an interview with Justin Walker. "It extends beyond my 40th birthday. The plan is still, when it's time to step out, to step out without it being a painful process. Solely because I saw my dad [Dusty Rhodes] as an old man wrestler and he loved it and enjoyed it, but as his son it was hard to see. My daughter is two going on three, there does have to be a time, just like he was with us, where I have to be home all the time and be there with her. It's not 40 anymore. I'll update the number. I hit this prime run late in the game. I often forget that I'm nearing 40."

