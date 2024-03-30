WWE's Cody Rhodes Confirms He Signed A Multi-Year Contract Extension

Back in December it was reported by Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes had signed a multi-year extension with WWE. According to that report, he had re-signed all the way back in October around the time that Charlotte Flair worked out her groundbreaking new contract that makes her one of the highest paid women in WWE history. Fightful Select had also reported that WWE was looking to sign Rhodes "imminently." The details of the contract weren't known at the time, but in a new interview Rhodes gives some insight into his new extension.

Rhodes has been candid that he wants to retire before 40 years old but with this new contract it will take him past his 40th birthday. "I can tell you 40 is out of the question just because, not to give you scoop, it was widely reported, but I did sign a new contract with WWE," Rhodes explained in an interview with Justin Walker. "It extends beyond my 40th birthday. The plan is still, when it's time to step out, to step out without it being a painful process. Solely because I saw my dad [Dusty Rhodes] as an old man wrestler and he loved it and enjoyed it, but as his son it was hard to see. My daughter is two going on three, there does have to be a time, just like he was with us, where I have to be home all the time and be there with her. It's not 40 anymore. I'll update the number. I hit this prime run late in the game. I often forget that I'm nearing 40."

Rhodes' current run with WWE has seen him at the top for quite some time and that doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. As WrestleMania nears closer, Rhodes will battle the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title on night two of the two-day event. Before then, he and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins must overcome Reigns and The Rock on night one who look to make things infinitely harder for Rhodes on night two. If Rock and Reigns can win the tag team match, Rhodes' singles match will be "Bloodline Rules." There have been potential easter eggs littered throughout the storyline, including some interesting placements of WWE crew trucks.

H/T: Fightful