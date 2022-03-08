Cody Rhodes’ WWE Deal Is Reportedly Still on the Table, But He Hasn’t Signed

Cody Rhodes’ WWE future continues to be unclear. Shortly after he and Brandi Rhodes announced their departure from AEW, reports started popping up that “The American Nightmare” was on his way back to the WWE, potentially in time for a match at WrestleMania 38 at the start of April. However, neither he nor WWE have confirmed a signing and insider reports started becoming increasingly scarce. A number of reports dropped over the weekend indicating Rhodes was no longer in the plans for WrestleMania and was not listed on interior documents, but nobody was able to confirm if Rhodes’ plan to go back to WWE had fallen through.

Dave Meltzer provided an update this week via the F4W message board, writing, “Negotiations hit a snag. He has multiple offers. He has to make a decision. WWE wants the decision made soon for obvious reasons. The ball is in his court.”

AEW president Tony Khan gave some more insight into why Rhodes left the company last week, saying that he and Rhodes were unable to come to terms on a new longterm deal. He said during a media conference call, “I don’t want to get too deep into it because a lot it’s personal between me and (Cody) but I tried to reach a longer agreement with him beyond what we had for the option years. And it sounded like at one point I think that we were going to, honestly, and when we couldn’t settle on it, the last thing I want to do is keep somebody here who isn’t gonna want to be here so it didn’t look like we were gonna get a longer deal done.

“I would’ve loved to have done it and I have a lot of respect for him but when we didn’t come to terms on that it made it pretty clear where we were gonna end up on things,” he added. “That being said, I said nothing but respectful stuff about Cody and I’ll continue to.”

Khan also mentioned that he has no intention of filling Rhodes’ backstage executive vice president role but does intend on bringing in a new Chief Branding Officer to fill the role left by Brandi. Do you think Rhodes will eventually sign with WWE or will he somehow wind up back in AEW? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!