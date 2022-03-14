Cody Rhodes WWE Update: Will He Arrive at WWE Raw Tonight?

Cody Rhodes’ potential future with WWE has seemingly been up in the air for weeks. “The American Nightmare” confirmed he and Brandi Rhodes were leaving AEW back on Feb. 15 and reports popped up mere days later that he was on his way back to the WWE nearly six years after requesting his release from the promotion. However, updates on Rhodes’ future quickly started to fizzle out and reports started emerging that despite WWE offering him a deal, he had yet to sign anything. With WrestleMania 38 just a few weeks away and this week’s Monday Night Raw in Jacksonville tonight (the home of AEW), many fans believe that either Rhodes is showing up tonight or he won’t be anywhere for a while.

But what do the insider reports say? Both Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp and the Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer dropped reports on Sunday that seem to leave the door open for Rhodes to be at Raw this Monday. Sapp wrote that there still isn’t any confirmation that Rhodes has signed, but was told from one of AEW’s current EVPs (either one of the Young Bucks or Kenny Omega) that they “fully believed” Rhodes would be in WWE in time to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. “The Visionary” still doesn’t have an opponent for the show as of now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Meltzer then noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Rhodes vs. Rollins was listed internally as a match for WrestleMania as of Friday — “On Friday, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins was still listed as a match for WrestleMania…nobody knew if he was gonna be there tomorrow night or not. Again, Cody may know [and] Vince may know but it’s not like they were advertising it backstage or telling people or even creative. The fact that the match is still being listed tells me that they believe he’s in, whether he’s signed or not I cannot say but obviously they believe he’s in, they believe the match is still on. It’s gonna be interesting to watch the show. If Seth Rollins does an angle with somebody else on Monday’s show, most likely that means that something fell through. If nothing happens, I would say most likely Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are going to wrestle at WrestleMania and somehow they’ll get to it. Obviously, if Cody is there you already know your answer.”

h/t WrestlingNews.co