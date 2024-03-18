Concern Surrounding WWE Champion's WrestleMania Status Following Possible Injury

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships continue to cause misfortune. The duos titles were introduced back in early 2019, contested for inside the Elimination Chamber Match. Inaugural champions Sasha Banks and Bayley would have their reign cut much shorter than anticipated when Peyton Royce and Billie Kay captured the gold weeks later at WWE WrestleMania 35. The titles would hot potato around for the next three years before they were vacated in May 2022 after then-champions Banks and Naomi walked out of the company. When they were reintroduced later that summer, nearly every subsequent team to hold the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles dealt with injury woes. Going into WWE WrestleMania 40, that WWE Women's Tag Title curse seems to have reared its head once again.

Asuka Misses WWE Live Events Following Injury Scare

(Photo: WWE)

The Showcase of the Immortals may be without the Empress of Tomorrow this year.

In the closing segment of WWE SmackDown on Friday, Damage CTRL executed an attack on former leader and Women's Royal Rumble winner Bayley. Asuka appeared to have injured her foot during this, as she was spotted limping throughout. Asuka was subsequently pulled from this past weekend's WWE live events.

Asuka currently reigns as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. She and partner Kairi Sane captured the titles this past January. While there has been no confirmation or blatant hints at Asuka and Sane defending the titles at WWE WrestleMania 40, rumors had the team paired against Bianca Belair and either Jade Cargill or Naomi at the show. It's unclear as to if Asuka's injury is serious enough to vacate the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

WWE WrestleMania 40 goes down on Saturday, April 6th and Sunday, April 7th.

